AN ambulance service has apologised for how it responded to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Quinn Beadle, from Shildon, was found hanged on December 9, 2018, an inquest heard.

She was described as a bright, loving and loved girl who was progressing well in her studies and gave every impression she was enjoying her life.

Over the months prior to her death she visited a GP with symptoms of depression and was prescribed medication.

Clinically she was noted to be improving and her medication records show she consistently denied thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

She also declined referral to mental health services.

Following the discovery of the youngster’s body on the evening of December 9, police officers were first on scene and started performing CPR.

A solo paramedic – referred to only as GW – from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) arrived shortly after and told police officers the teenager was dead and that CPR should be stopped.

Speaking at the inquest, assistant coroner for County Durham and Darlington, Crispin Oliver said: “There is conflicting evidence as to whether GW carried out any examination on Quinn himself.

"The officers continued to give CPR until they were told to stop and GW neither took over CPR nor directed the officers at any stage to continue.

“At the point where he declared Quinn dead she was not exhibiting any of the conditions unequivocally associated with death that would according to NEAS’s own protocol have entitled him to announce life extinct without commencing any interventions. In pronouncing Quinn dead at a time when police officers were administering CPR GW was affectively authorising the withdrawal of treatment from her.

"In doing so he breached NEAS’s own protocol.

"I find that the account GW gave to others about his assessment of Quinn is unbalanced and unlikely to be accurate. He is unlikely to have detected no femoral pulse which he said he checked for. This would have involved him lowering Quinn’s jeans which he did not observe to do.

"Quinn’s lower clothing to everyone else at the scene appeared to be undisturbed.

"As GW’s account of checking for a femoral pulse is unlikely to be accurate, I cannot find it likely that as he also claimed he checked the carotid pulse."

Dr Mathew Beattie, medical director for the North East Ambulance Service, said: “I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to Quinn’s family for their loss.

“I am sorry that our response to Quinn and the subsequent review of her death was not handled to the typical standard that the public deserve.

“We need to make sure we do better for other families who may experience similar tragedy. We have learned lessons and introduced changes as a result. We will now be considering the narrative verdict of the coroner in detail to ensure further lessons are learned from Quinn’s tragic death.”

Concluding the inquest Mr Oliver said: “There’s sufficient doubt that Quinn intended the tragic consequences of her actions therefore I cannot confirm that Quinn’s death was a suicide. I also cannot say it was an accident, either way the evidence is insufficient for a formal conclusion to be reached.”

The area Quinn was found in has since become known as Quinn’s Garden and family members set up the charitable organisation Quinn’s Retreat to help others grieving after suicide or struggling with their mental wellbeing.

The charity is also in memory of Quinn’s brother Dyllon.

Dyllon Beadle was found dead in October 2019 at his home in Manchester – just two months before the anniversary of his younger sister’s death.

For details about the charity search Quinn’s Retreat on Facebook.

Samaritans is available round-the-clock, every day of the year, to listen and offer confidential support when things are getting to you, by free phone on 116123.

Find you local branch at samaritans.org.

If you are a young person experiencing a mental health crisis, the YoungMinds Crisis Messenger also provides free, 24-7 support.

Just text YM to 85258.