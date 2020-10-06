SHOPPERS and stores have united to raise cash for an air rescue charity to ensure the service can continue to provide vital emergency care.
Dalton Park stores and customers have come together to raise over £1,400 for Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS), the shopping centre's nominated charity partner for the past year.
The North-East based charity is receiving this boost after kind-hearted shoppers and staff donated their loose change into donation collection points in stores.
Jerry Hatch, centre manager at Dalton Park said: "We were delighted to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service as our charity partner - a charity nominated by our staff and brand partners.
"The Air Ambulance provides vital services to the local region and we're pleased to present them with this donation that will enable them to continue with their emergency care."
Leya Baksh, GNAAS Corporate Fundraising Officer said: "We want to say a huge thank you to the staff and customers at Dalton Park who have helped raise over £1,400 for our charity.
"We are completely reliant on public donations, and these funds will help us continue to deliver world-class pre-hospital care to the people in our region."
The charity funded Great North Air Ambulance Service provides life-saving pre-hospital care to the North-East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria regions, 365 days a year.
To find out more visit greatnorthairambulance.co.uk