A CAR sales company will be opening a showroom later this week in a town shopping centre.
Bishop Auckland Retail Shopping Park, on Tindale Crescent in Bishop Auckland, will welcome Cazoo, a used car sales company, to join surrounding stores at the site.
Cazoo is a predominantly online-based company, giving car seekers the chance to order from home and also providing customers with the option of delivery service on purchased cars.
Preparations are underway at the Bishop Auckland Cazoo showroom for its opening, reported to be later this week.
The company will bring with it numerous job positions, including vehicle technicians and valeters, which are currently being advertising online.
