THE North-East and Yorkshire have seen further Covid deaths, alongside all but one region in England, as deaths continue to rise for the third week in a row.

The weekly total of people who have died from coronavirus in the North-East rose by five, bringing the total to 13, in the week ending September 25.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the weekly total stands at 26, which is up eight on the week before.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 increased in all but one region, according to the latest figures by ONS. The exception was the East Midlands where the weekly total fell from 14 to 11.

As a result, the number of overall deaths involving Covid in England and Wales rose for the third week in a row, with 215 deaths registered as of September 25.

The figures for each region were:

North West England 60 (up 21 on the previous week’s total)

West Midlands 33 deaths (up 18)

Yorkshire & the Humber 29 deaths (up eight)

London 23 deaths (up 10)

South East England 16 deaths (up five)

North-East England 13 deaths (up five)

Eastern England 10 deaths (up two)

South-west England eight deaths (up three)

Across England and Wales, weekly deaths involving covid were up from 139 in the week to September 18, up from 99 in the week before that (September 11) and 78 the week that (September 4).

A total of 52,943 people died involving Covid-19 as of September 25, which had been registered by October 3.

More than 58,000 Covid deaths have now been registered across the whole of the UK.

Figures published last week by the National Records for Scotland showed that 4,257 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to September 27, while 901 deaths had occurred in Northern Ireland up to September 25 (and had been registered up to September 30), according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Together, these figures mean that so far 58,101 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.