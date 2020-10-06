ALCOHOL has been seized from a group of teenager who were in breach of the local lockdown restrictions.

On Saturday October 3, officers from Crook Police attended a report of numerous youths drinking alcohol within a tent in the wood in Willington.

The 14 youths were located within the tent, drinking alcohol.

The youths took down the tent, cleared their rubbish and alcohol was seized.

County Durham is under strict local lockdown rules and members of different households or bubbles cannot meet up in an indoor space.

Although it is not illegal to meet friends or family outside the government strongly advises against it.

The group of 14 was also in breach of the the rule of six and in an enclosed indoor space.

All youths were aware of the current restrictions in regard to Covid but had no regard for this whatsoever.

Due to their age the responsibility lies with parents, all parents will be issued a warning and if the youths are to be caught in breach again the parents could be issued a Fixed Penalty Notice with a starting fine of £100.

Anyone over the age of 18 found breaking the new lockdown laws can be fined a £200 charge for their first offence, which would be halved if paid within 14 days.

Second offences would incur a £400 fine, fines double for after each offence to a maximum of £6,400.

Durham Constabulary would like to remind all parents to engage with their children and remind them of the restrictions they need to abide by.

Durham County Councillor for Hunwick and Willington, Fraser Tinsley said: "We have all been young once and but this is unacceptable and illegal.

"Parents need to talk to their children about the current rules and explain that breaking them could result in a hefty fine.

"Everybody, including our younger people, need to play their part to help defeat this virus."

Fellow County Councillor Olwyn Gunn said: "‘It’s important that all age groups abide by the guidance and the law.

"Young people have parents and grandparents who could be seriously and dangerously affected by the Covid-19 virus.

"They should remember this and act responsibly."

To report a crime you can contact Crook Police on 101.