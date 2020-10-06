INDUSTRIAL and commercial space is to be developed next to the one of the UK’s biggest logistics buildings near the A1.
Citrus Durham has strengthened the agency team at Integra 61, the North East’s largest new logistics and manufacturing park, with the appointment of Colliers International to join existing agent Avison Young.
The agency team will jointly market the remaining one million square ft of industrial and logistics space and circa 80,000 square ft of roadside opportunities at the 205-acre site located next to junction 61 of the A1(M).
Following the recent completion of over £20m of major infrastructure works, the £300m mixed-use employment development is now fully operational and has the capability to deliver some 4,000 jobs in total.
In addition to being home to Amazon’s new two million square ft Fulfilment Centre, one of the UK’s largest logistics buildings, the site has outline planning consent for a further one million square ft of employment space with ‘oven-ready’ plots available on a design and build basis which enable occupiers to be operational within a year of deal completion.
The pioneering development will also house around 300 new homes and significant roadside opportunities including drive-thru’s, a 70-bed hotel, family pub and restaurant, nursery, car showrooms and retail units.
Fronting onto the newly upgraded A688 and Durham Services.
Robert Rae, Managing Director, Avison Young commented; “There has been real momentum at Integra 61 with the site now a hub of activity.
"We anticipate high demand for the wide range of opportunities at this site.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment