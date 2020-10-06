A NORTH-EAST police force has warned of action against speeding drivers after almost 200 were caught by average speed cameras on the A19.

A Freedom of Information request, submitted by The Northern Echo, revealed 199 drivers were caught speeding through roadworks between Norton and Wynyard.

Part of long-awaited plans, major construction work has been taking place since March to widen both carriageways in a bid to improve the flow of traffic.

As part of plans, which are set to be completed in 2022, a new temporary 50mph speed limit has been introduced to protect construction workers.

But data obtained by The Echo has shown the equivalent of one to two drivers have been caught speeding every single day since the cameras reportedly went up in May.

The data shows that up until September 10, a total of 199 fixed penalty notices were issued to drivers by Cleveland Police over that period.

Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

This has since prompted both Cleveland Police and Highways England to issue stark warnings to those breaking the speed limit.

Speaking to The Echo, Sergeant Stephen Clyburn of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit warned of action against drivers placing others, including construction workers at risk of injury or death.

He said: “These speed restrictions were put in place while extensive works to widen the carriageway take place.

"They are there to protect workers and motorists and the lower speed limit lower limit should give drivers more time and space to react to unexpected potential hazards.

“While the majority of road users have been responsible and stuck to the speed limits, we will not hesitate to take action against anyone found to be putting themselves, other motorists and construction workers at risk of serious injury – or even death.”

Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

It is understood the average speed cameras are expected to remain in place until the roadworks are completed in 2022.

Highways England say the works will allow the infrastructure to keep up with an increase in traffic following a series of new housing and employment developments.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “Safety cameras have a role to play in achieving safer roads and we’d advise road users to adhere to the limits displayed and drive responsibly.

“The speed limit is there to keep drivers safe and protect our workforce.”