A GYM chain in the North-East has made face masks compulsory.
In Scotland and Wales, face coverings must be worn in the gym except while a member is exercising.
PureGym is now extending this to its sites in England.
From Monday October 5, PureGym is asking membering in England to wear a face mask while in the gym, except when exercising.
This includes when entering the gym, in any communal areas, changing and locker rooms and when moving around the gym.
PureGym said: "From Monday October 5, we ask members in England to wear a face mask while in the gym, except when exercising, for the safety of you and others. This is to adhere to the government advice.
Loading
We’d like to thank you for your ongoing support in helping us to keep our gyms a safe place to workout. Following the latest advice from the Government, from Monday 5th October members will be encouraged to wear a suitable face covering while in the gym (except when exercising). Please wear a face covering when entering the gym, in communal areas and changing rooms, and when moving around the gym. This can be removed during exercise. Please follow this advice to keep yourself and others safe. Thanks for your ongoing support. Thank you, PureGym Gateshead
"Please ensure that any used, disposable masks are disposed of safely in one of the bins provided, once finished and upon leaving the gym."
PureGym also introduced QR code scanners for entering and leaving gyms, reducing touch points, and no longer lets people train together.