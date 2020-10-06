A MOTORIST with a long history of driving offences has been jailed after leading police on an hour-long car chase, in what a judge described as one the worst cases of dangerous driving he has ever seen.

Peter Griffiths sped through residential streets, jumped a red light, twice drove over a field and went so fast down a bumpy lane his car became airborne during the pursuit.

Other motorists had to steer out of his path to avoid crashing and seven police vehicles and a helicopter were deployed before he was eventually stopped and arrested in Bishop Auckland.

Durham Crown Court heard yesterday that patrol officers in an unmarked vehicle spotted Peter Griffiths in a silver Jeep Cherokee in James Street, Bishop Auckland, on Wednesday, September 4 last year, and were alerted that he may be in possession of firearms.

They watched him visit a newsagents, in Cockton Hill Road, before driving towards Eldon Lane and, once authorised to stop the vehicle, used their blue lights to instruct him to pull over.

Instead, Griffiths sped off and led officers on a 60 minute pursuit reaching 100mph and 82mph in a 30 zone.

The 50-year-old tore through the streets of Eldon, Shildon, School Aycliffe, Redworth, Close House, Auckland Park, Binchester, Newfield and Bishop Auckland and twice drove into a farmer’s field to try to get away.

He nearly lost control of the vehicle on Horndale Avenue, Newton Aycliffe, when the Jeep fishtailed; almost crashed into another car when he went on the wrong side of the road near Rushyford; and his car became airborne as he sped down an uneven road next to Windlestone School.

Traffic officers, who said they believed he would do anything to avoid capture, deployed five stinger devices at various locations and eventually popped two of his tyres as he approached Bishop Auckland.

He kept driving into the Market Place and along Durham Road until police vehicles were able to box him in.

Judge James Adkin said: “The police put on blue lights to encourage you to stop. You didn’t stop.

“In fact, what then ensued was an hour-long extremely dangerous course of dangerous driving.

“You used excessive speed throughout, ignored red lights, you mounted the kerb from time to time, swerved to avoid stingers, undertook and overtook motorists, drove through a field and even when a stinger managed to puncture two tyres you kept going, police eventually had to surround you to get you to stop.

“I have seen footage of the incident and it is one of the worst cases of dangerous driving I have seen.”

Griffiths, from Heslop Street, Close House, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Mark Styles, mitigating, said Griffiths is in ill health, with very limited lung capacity, and the concerns about firearms had been live on the police system but a police search of his premises the previous night had found that not to be the case.

Mr Styles said: “He had nothing more dubious in his vehicle than dog food.

“He acknowledges he should have cooperated and he also realises it was more through luck that judgement that no-one was injured.

“It is a serious matter and he understands the gravity of his offending.”

Griffiths, who has 122 previous offences on his record many of them motoring offences, was sentenced to 14 months in custody and was banned from driving for four years and seven months.