THE work of a volunteer who gave up summer to help people in need has been recognised with a police award.
Macy Maddison, 16, was nominated by PCSO Gavin Robson for her volunteering work with the ‘In The bag’ project run throughout lockdown and school summer holiday.
‘In the bag’ was a community project run by the Weardale Area Action Partnership to deliver non-perishable food items for families with children of school age in the dales.
Mum Angelina said she was delighted for the recognition her daughter received and is very proud that she chooses to spend a lot of her time helping others.
Before lockdown, Miss Maddison often volunteered for other projects and was a volunteer at a dance school.
Miss Maddison decided that she would get involved with In the bag as her way of supporting families with school age children in the Dales throughout the lockdown and summer holidays.
PCSO Robson said: “Macy’s dedication to help others is admirable and is a prime example of what young heroes is all about. Well done.”
Do you know of any young person in the Weardale area who deserves to be recognised for their hard work within the local community?
This can include acts of kindness, bravery, something inspirational or someone who has just gone the extra mile.
To nominate someone for a young heroes award please email: Chloe.Gilding@durham.pnn.police.uk.