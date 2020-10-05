A POP culture online retailer is recruiting for a seriously dreamy job: a movies and TV binge watcher.

Lost Universe is on the hunt for a TV fanatic to rate three movies or TV episodes of choice from the latest superhero, SciFi or fantasy releases.

The one-off opportunity pays one £300 plus a £30 voucher to spend at lostuniverse.com.

Also on offer is the ultimate binge-watching bundle: A one year subscriptions to all the top UK streaming platforms, from Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime and NOW TV Entertainment all the way to YouTube Premium.

Five runners-up will also win a £30 Lost Universe gift voucher each.

The pop culture winner will enjoy best-in-class entertainment, including the latest from the Marvel or DC Universe, all the 11 Star Wars movies and TV show the Mandalorian (on Disney+), all seasons of Game of Thrones (on NOW TV), exclusive YouTube content with no ads, and much more.

Binge watcher job requirements

Lost Universe is the home of all things geek, offering a wide range of fan favourite licensed merch, including the most sought-after limited editions and exclusives, so they are looking for someone who lives and breathes pop-culture for the role.

Job requirements list someone who obsesses over their favourite fictional characters, follows the latest movies and TV releases and reviews them with friends for fun.

It even cites that the owner of comfortable sofa or armchair for binge watching is preferred, but the role is open to pop-culture newbies and veterans alike.

How to apply

To apple for the role, movie buffs should upload a picture of themselves recreating a superhero, SciFi or fictional character pose, either on Facebook or Instagram, mentioning the name of their chosen character in the description.

Applicants must also tag @lostuniverse.club and use the competition hashtag #bingewatcherdreamjob.

Entries will be judged on creativity and following the superhero, SciFi and fictional theme so pictures using social media filters or things aroun the house are encouraged.

Entires are open until midnight October 28, 11.59pm, with the winner of the one-off role being annouced November 2. Anyone wishing to apply can find more information at lostuniverse.com/blogs/lost-universe-blogs/binge-watcher-dream-job-applications-now-open