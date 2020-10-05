A GIRL was rescued from a smoking vehicle after a collision in a County Durham town.

It happened in Tow Law some time before 9.30pm on Friday.

It is understood a vehicle crashed into a parked van at the junction between the A68 and Wolsingham Road.

A teenage girl was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A man was arrested on Friday after making off from the scene.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Tim Clements and his partner Alicia Jacques, who live nearby, came to the aid of the girl, who was trapped in the vehicle.

The couple were just about to tuck into a Friday night takeaway when it happened,

Mr Clements, 28, said: “I was sat looking out the window and we knew the car wasn’t slowing down. I thought it was coming towards our window.

“It went round the corner and we heard screeching and an absolute explosion of a bang.

"It was madness.

“I ran out and our lass was two seconds behind us and we saw all these kids running.”

Mr Clements said his partner pulled the girl from the smoking car before it started burning.

He said: “The car started smoking away and then it burst into flames.

“I was running about trying to get fire extinguishers.”

He added: “The heat was too much for us, I couldn’t get close enough.

"By this stage it was well up and the wheels started exploding."

Other neighbours assisted the injured teenager while waiting for medical assistance, Mr Clements said, thanking them for their help.

Mr Clements added: "Before they started clearing it up it looked like a bomb site."

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance services, attended the crash.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed one patient had been taken to the University Hospital of North Durham, in Durham.

A spokesperson for NEAS said: “We got a call at 10.03pm last night to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction between the A68 and B6297.

“We sent one ambulance and took one patient to the University Hospital of North Durham.”

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: “We were called at 9.25pm yesterday (October 2) to a two-vehicle collision on the A68 at Tow Law, at the junction with Wear Street.

“Colleagues from the fire service also attended the scene due to the two vehicles catching fire.

“A man made off from the scene, but was arrested by officers later that evening and taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“A teenage girl was also taken to hospital for treatment.

"Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 503 of October 2.”