A CARER who stole money from vulnerable elderly residents on home visits has been jailed for 28 months.

Donna Lithgow took advantage of her clients’ differing levels of dementia to regularly pilfer small amounts of money from purses, handbags and envelopes.

Durham Crown Court heard that she not only stole from her own clients, but on unauthorised visits to those assisted by her colleagues.

The court was told she used the money, taken between September and December last year, to help meet her debts from her cocaine habit.

Her actions came to light after the suspicious family of one resident installed covert tv cameras which caught her acting suspiciously during home visits.

Only employed by Dale Care in March last year, she was suspended in December.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said Lithgow attended a fact-finding meeting amid disciplinary proceedings, but left part-way through and was dismissed on January 2.

Statements were read to the court from the angry and disgusted relatives of her victims, one of whom died still anguished by the thefts earlier this year.

They collectively were left out of pocket by £2,295.

Lithgow admitted taking the money and accepted in many cases she should not have been in the victims’ homes.

The defendant, 38, of Newton Cap Bank, Bishop Auckland, admitted three counts of burglary and two of theft.

References were presented to the court on her behalf, one stating that she previously worked in a supervisory role at a care home for nine years.

Judge Ray Singh remanded her in custody on Tuesday to consider what sentence he should impose.

When the case returned to court, on Friday, Lithgow appeared via video link from Low Newton Prison, on the outskirts of Durham.

Passing the prison sentence, Judge Singh told her: “You were employed as a care worker in a position of trust and you took advantage of the frailties, disabilities and ages of those you looked after to brazenly steal from them on a concerted basis.”