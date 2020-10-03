THERE has been a third confirmed case of Covid-19 at Bishop Auckland College.
The college said the person who tested positive was involved with a part-time evening hairdressing course.
Affected students have been contacted and told to self-isolate for 14 days.
A statement from Bishop Auckland College said: “Unfortunately we can confirm a third case of Covid-19 at Bishop Auckland College within a part-time evening hairdressing course.
“The students impacted have been contacted and told to self-isolate for 14 days.
“Due to the enhanced safety procedures in place in the salon (i.e. students wear protective equipment and maintain 2m distancing from each other at all times), the number of students impacted is low.”
Last week, the college, which is based in Woodhouse Lane, said there were two unconnected confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the college.
The college has published advice to students on its website, assuring people that it is working with Public Health England.