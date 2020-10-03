A SHOPLIFTER who appeared to be carrying a knife made threats to store staff when challenged over a stolen sandwich and chocolate.
Kielan Tallentire placed the sandwich down his trousers but was confronted by staff members and said: “I’ll cut your throat. I’ll slit you.”
Durham Crown Court heard he then pulled out what appeared to be the black handle of a kitchen knife, although the blade could not be seen.
He then fled from Morrisons in Spennymoor, and when arrested initially admitted making the threats, but then made denials.
Appearing at a plea hearing, Tallentire, 19, of Hawthorn Road, Spennymoor, admitted robbery, at the Oxford Street store, on September 27.
Judge James Adkin adjourned for a pre-sentence report, and remanded Tallentire to remain in custody until October 30.