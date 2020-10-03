DRIVERS with their own vehicle who are able to spare a few hours are being urged to step forward and help cancer patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Great Aycliffe Cancer Support Group (GACSG) has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for volunteer drivers.

Allison White, GACSG founder, said anyone with their own vehicle who is able to spare some time should contact her ASAP.

She said: "Hospitals contact us direct and tell us they have a patient who needs life-saving treatment immediately. They ask us to pick them up and get them there right now.

"The demand has gone through the roof since the beginning of lockdown, and it doesn't show any signs of easing yet.

"We desperately need more volunteers to help us get members to and from hospital."

Fuel expenses are covered and volunteers will need to pass a DBS check.

Ms White added: "As a self-funded charity we are always looking for ways to raise funds, which is increasingly difficult at the moment due to Coronavirus.

"We recently received almost £1,500 from Aviator Gin Bar owners Wayne Richardson and Colin Scott, who raised the money during their launch night.

"We can't thank Wayne and Colin enough for their generosity, especially at a time when everybody is struggling.

"If any other businesses are able to support the charity financially or would like to take part in an upcoming fundraiser please get in touch."

GACSG offers transport to anyone who is going through active cancer treatment around County Durham and Darlington.

For information or to find out how you can help visit: greataycliffecancersupportgroup.co.uk