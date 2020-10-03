A PENSIONER who has complained for three years about the condition of a town centre alleyway says it is being used as 'a human toilet'.

The shortcut leads to the historical town centre of Bishop Auckland, connecting Kingsway to Newgate Street.

John Campbell, who lives in the Boundary Court assisted living facility which overlooks the site, says the alleyway is rife with antisocial behaviour and is regularly used as a human toilet by those using the nearby pubs.

The 87-year-old said: “I have documents with my complaints on dating back to 2017, and still nothing has been done to improve this area. It's a disgrace.

"I've been on nearly three years and got nowhere, in fact I think it's worse now than it was when I first started.

"People illegally park there, rats and pigeons have taken over the area, and it is often used as a toilet.

“I want this eyesore to be cured, even if it means closing the alleyway off entirely – it’s not just one thing that needs cleaning-up, all of this area needs sorting out."

The pensioner expressed concerns on behalf on the residents of Boundary Court that the walkway is often the first thing seen by visitors trying to access the town centre.

He added: “I’ve started to call the area stone henge because of the boulders and stones lying there.

“I want the owners to do what they’ve promised all along. There has been planning permission for car parks among other things, but it never comes to fruition.

“I think making that area a car park would be the best option, but something must be done about the alley, as it is a darkened area with no illumination that attracts antisocial behaviour.”

The pensioner also said landlords did attempt to improve the area in 2018, but that the job was poorly done and the area has quickly gone back to the previous state.

Cllr Joy Allen, mayor of Bishop Auckland, said: “As a local councillor I value local residents like Mr Campbell who work tirelessly on behalf of the community to lobby councillors and council officers to address problematic local areas that are causing the public a great deal of concern.

“Despite a concerted effort last year that resulted in the landlords clearing the fly tipping and thoroughly cleansing the area, it has unfortunately reverted back to a dumping ground that is also being used as a public toilet, which is obviously causing visitors and residents some alarm.

“We fully acknowledge that this cut through area and Kingsway need a more permanent solution that will address these issues and I am extremely hopeful that this can be achieved in the very near future.

“In the short-term however, we will urge the landlords to clean up and remove the rubbish from their land.”

Cllr Sam Zair said: “The land in question has always been a problem regarding litter and the appearance is not inviting for shoppers and residents.

“This land does not belong to the council but DCC have cleaned this area in the past at the cost of the taxpayer.

“We as a council need to exercise our enforcement powers and make the landowners take full responsibility in keeping their land clean and tidy, even to the point where we send the owners a clean-up bill.”

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “This area is private land and the responsibility is with the landowner to maintain it.

“In 2018, the area was subject to a 215-planning notice which required a number of actions to be taken to improve the environment and these steps were completed at the time.

“We are aware of this resident’s concerns and we encourage people to report any issues around antisocial behaviour to the police via 101 or at doitonline.durham.gov.uk.

“The area of land on Kingsway has been earmarked as a potential car park as part of our proposed Future High Streets Fund programme." which is a government scheme that aims to support high streets and town centres across England.”