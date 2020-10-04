Today’s Object of the Week is a much-admired building in a picturesque park.

A LOT of money has been spent in Bishop Auckland in recent years as philanthropist Jonathan Ruffer aims to turn around the fortunes of the town and attract new visitors.

But one attraction which has been helping to draw people for more than 250 years is the subject of today’s Object of the Week.

Situated on a promontory within the former Deer Park of Auckland Castle, created more than 800 years ago by the Prince Bishops of Durham, is a handsome building.

This is Bishop Auckland’s much-loved deer house.

In the Middle Ages, the park housed a large herd of deer, as well as wild cattle.

Its coppiced woodland supported the Bishop’s palace, supplying it with wood and charcoal.

Today, its 150 acres retain many of the medieval elements – fish ponds, woodland paths and a historic ice house, which provide an important record of how the bishops lived, entertained and hunted.

Built about 1760 by Richard Trevor, Bishop of Durham from 1752 to 1771, the deer house provided a feeding place and shelter for the deer, and also had rooms in which the bishop and his guests could picnic, enjoy the views of the park and take a rest from hunting.

The building was probably designed by Thomas Wright, who also produced designs for a gateway to the park in a similar style – though this was never built.

The design of the nearly square building features an inner enclosure wall is surrounded by an arcaded outer wall, both of which are about two metres high.

The side facing north-east includes a central gateway. The arcade, which faces outward, has six bays on either side of the gateway – it has 15 bays on the north-west and south-east sides.

On the southwest side, six bays flank each side of a huntsman’s lodge.

Managed deer parks were an established element of rural life during the Middle Ages, as hunting was an important part of the life of the aristocracy and nobility.

Shelters for deer were unusual and this example, dating from the 18th century, demonstrates that the deer park remained in use for several centuries.

The deer house can be reached on foot from the castle through semi-wooded public parkland.

Although Auckland Castle itself is temporarily closed to the public due to Covid-19, the Deer Park is open daily from 7am to 5pm.

l Work is presently underway to mend a broken sewage pipe in the north-east corner of the Deer Park so extra caution is advised. More information from www.aucklandproject.org/