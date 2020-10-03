LANDLORDS in a County Durham town are to take to the streets to try to save their businesses and livelihoods from what they see as another "nail in the coffin".

Pub owners in Crook will air their frustrations at the way they think the pub and hospitality industry has been treated during and after the national and local Covid lockdowns.

Aaron Paul Hicks, who runs the Surtees pub, in Crook, is organising the event. Mr Hicks said: “We are frustrated with the restriction changes and the lack of clarity that comes with them.

“If we served food, we would be able to apply for the 75 per cent VAT reduction scheme and we would have done Eat Out to Help Out, but we just serve drink. There is a real feeling that they want to get rid of 'wet-led' pubs like us.

“It’s bad enough being closed for four months, when we reopened, we had screens, hand sanitizer, and we had the PPE, we introduced track and trace as soon as we opened our doors.

“I feel like the pubs are often scapegoated with the increase in cases. I do not deny that some pubs may flout the rules, but for the ones that try it's just a nail in the coffin."

“We do not know whether it's worth investing any more money if people aren’t going to come. I’ve been in this trade a very long time and have made a lot of sacrifices, I don’t fancy letting it all go to waste.”

The socially-distanced protest is taking place on Tuesday, October 13, outside the Durham County Council building in Crook.

Libby Bargewell, who runs The Crown pub, said: "We are more than just a pub, we are a community and we support people, and that is being put at risk."

Mr Hicks added: “It was Durham County Council that dragged us into these new restrictions when Crook and the surrounding areas have very low virus infection rates. Now there is little guidance on what is right or wrong and this puts people off, its very frustrating.”

Amanda Healy, director of Public Health at Durham County Council, said: “The vast majority of hospitality businesses have been acting responsibly. We are grateful for this and can assure these business owners that the new restrictions have not been put in place to penalise them.

“Unfortunately, infection rates have risen considerably in County Durham and one of the main reasons for this is people from different households mixing in private and public settings, particularly indoor settings.

“We know the hospitality sector has been impacted severely by the restrictions and council leaders across the region are lobbying the Government for funding to help these businesses.”