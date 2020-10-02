STUDENTS have been rewarded for their hard work after securing prestigious scholarships.
Teesdale School and Sixth Form students, Ethan Rawlins, Sam Arundel, Cal Baker, Isabella Campbell, Jake Knight, Alice Lawson and Bethany Windle were all awarded the school’s Mewhort Scholarships.
The scheme is open to Year 13 students each year, offering a top award of £1,500 for each year of university study and six other £1,000 awards.
Ethan Rawlins bagged the top prize after he achieved 2 A*s and 2 As in his A levels and really impressed the panel of judges with his passion for science – he is particularly interested in green chemistry.
The other winners received the £1,000 prize for each year of their study at university.
Head of Teesdale Sixth Form, Dr Simon Henderson, said: “The Mewhort Scholarship continues to be an amazing scheme for our students and is just one of the many opportunities that we are able to offer.”