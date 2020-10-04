A FAILED service dog and a rat named Toast were the winners in a virtual pet show run by Darlington Rotary.

People were asked to enter pictures of their pets and make a donation to Darlington Rotary’s charity account, with the money going towards helping hard-hit charities across the borough.

The entries were judged by award-winning animal photographer, Tracy Kidd of Darlington, who said it had been a tough job.

She said: “It was a hard one to judge and took a long time to choose the winner and runner up.”

The winner was a picture of Fynley, a Red Fox Labrador owned by Adrienne Wright of South View, Bowes, near Barnard Castle.

Tracy said the beach setting was lovely. She said: “He’s standing well and Adrienne has obviously thought hard and achieved a wonderful shot of him.”

Fynley, above, is a three year old family pet for Adrienne, husband Richard and three grown up sons.

She said: “He came to us as a failed autistic companion dog who didn’t make the grade. But he’s a wonderful pet and I am thrilled to have won and contributed to a wonderful cause.”

Runner up was Toast, who brought an international flavour to the contest because she belongs to Caz Little who lives in Ottawa, Canada.

Tracy said: “The photo makes you want to know more about this cheeky character. It certainly has the cute factor.”

Runner up Toast, the pet rat

Adrienne wins a fine art print of Fynley, plus a £100 voucher towards a photo shoot or lesson with Tracy.

Caz wins a print and a £50 voucher. All are courtesy of Tracy Kidd.

Competition organiser Sue Campbell, said: “We received some wonderful pictures of dogs, cats, rabbit – even chickens – from all over the country and beyond, and raised hundreds for our charity funds.

“Having a judge as renowned and generous as Tracy was a real bonus.”

All the pictures will appear on Darlington Rotary’s website www.darlingtonrotary.org

Adrienne’s dog, Fynley; a rat named Toast