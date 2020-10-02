A PRIMARY school closed following a coronavirus outbreak said it is looking forward to welcoming students back next week.
Byerley Park Primary School, in Newton Aycliffe, confirmed 'multiple positive cases of Covid 19 amongst staff' last month.
The school has since confirmed that the affected staff are recovering well, although some are still experiencing bouts of fatigue.
They will all return to work next week.
Byerley Park is now looking to the future and will reopen on Monday, October 5, to all pupils.