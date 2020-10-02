A CORONER is calling on highways chiefs to see if improvements can be made to signage on a dales road to prevent any future deaths after a crash claimed the life of Seaham motorcyclist Frazer Golden.

The 30-year-old died following a road traffic collision with biker David Frost, who was travelling toward, him on the A689 at St John’s Chapel, in Weardale, on Sunday April 9, 2017, County Durham and Darlington assistant coroner James Thompson ruled yesterday.

Returning his findings following a three-day hearing in Crook, he said: "Why would signs urge motorists to slow down at the same time as the signage encourages you, and I use the word advisedly, to increase your speed into a 60 mph zone? What is the hazard the sign is supposed to warn you about? To my mind it is unclear."

"It appears to me that while Durham County Council always have examined the road in aftermath of the collision I do not think there has been proper consideration to the signage on the A689 between St John Chapel and Ireshopeburn."

The hearing was told Mr Golden, a technician at Nissan, had been out with a colleague Simon McKenzie and was riding behind him as they approached St John's Chapel from Ireshopeburn.

Mr Frost who was riding opposite direction on a Yamaha R1 told the hearing he had been "spooked" by Mr McKenzie's bike.

Mr Thompson said: "I accept the evidence of Laura Taylor (who was riding a bike behind Mr Frost), that it did cause Mr Frost to brake momentarily causing the bike it to sit up and effectively to travel wide of the bend."

In a split second Mr Golden arrived on Frost and there was a "glancing blow” between the handlebars of the two bikes. Mr Golden's Honda collided with a drystone wall and lamppost while Mr Frost fell to the ground and slid across the road.

Mr Thompson could not say with any certainty where the motor bikes were at the point of impact.

Mr Golden died at the scene of head, neck and chest injuries despite the best efforts of medic and bystanders to resuscitate him.

Mr Frost, of Hebburn, was last year formally acquitted of causing death by careless driving after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence.

After his death, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided against prosecuting Mr Frost but Mr Golden’s family forced a u-turn by applying to an official Victim’s Right to Review.

Although the CPS' Appeal Review Unit in London deemed there was a realistic prospect of conviction, the North East office of the prosecution service disagreed.

Mr Frost was formally acquitted of causing death by careless driving, and the acquittal means he can not be charged again in connection with the collision.

Mr Thompson said he could not consider a verdict of unlawful killing as it would have been inconsistent with the outcome of a Durham Crown Court case.

The hearing was attended by Mr Golden's girlfriend Helen Gaughan and his parents Dan and Linda Golden.

Speaking on behalf of the family after the hearing, Mrs Golden said: "We are pleased the inquest showed that Frazer was on the right side of the road and was driving his bike correctly. It shows him to be the rider he was. A good rider."

She added: "After listening to the evidence of Laura Taylor and David Frost over the last two days we now know that we were really let down by the CPS by not taking this to the crown court.

"We would like to thank the Mr Thompson, the coroner, and his staff for the understanding during this sad time. Mr Thompson gave us the fairest decision he could under the circumstances. We would also like to thank our barrister Georgina Nolan for guiding us through this ordeal."