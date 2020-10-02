A MAN who threatened to stab police officers with a smashed plastic cup has been spared jail.
Andrew Wheelhouse appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court yesterday for three counts of assaulting a police officer on December 29 last year.
John Garside, prosecuting, said: "The defendant was in police custody where he was making numerous threats to stab and assault officers. He smashed a plastic cup to use as a weapon."
Mr Garside said when officers entered the cell Wheelhouse punched an officer in the ribs, another one in the face and another in the legs.
The 42-year-old, of Shirley Close, Evenwood, Bishop Auckland, pleaded guilty to all charges.
Amrit Jandoo, mitigating, said his client struggled with significant mental health issues and had spent a period of time in West Park Hospital.
Magistrates handed him a 24-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £300 compensation to the officers.