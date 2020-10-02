Welcome to our Me and My Motor feature, when each week we chat to someone with a passion for vehicles – from classics to hot hatches and from motorcycles to vintage.

This week, we talk to Aaron Hicks, of Crook

Whatvehicle/s do you own (model/year), and for how long?

I own a 1988 Ford Granada Scorpio, a 1989 Ford Escort XR3i Cabriolet and a 1990 Ford Fiesta XR2i

Aaron’s Ford Fiesta XR2i and Granada Scorpio

Why did you decide to buy these particular vehicles?

I bought the XR3i first three years ago, then the XR2i a year ago, and the Scorpio three months ago. I love cars from the 1980’s and 1990’s scene, and they take me back to my growing-up years and the start of my passion for cars

What do you mainly use them for, and do you take them to shows or events? They’re mainly used for shows and for tinkering around with, I do try to drive them all as often as I can

What does your family think about your passion for vehicles?

My dad shares my passion and borrows them from time to time. My husband doesn’t get the fascination with them, I’m a total petrol head and live and breathe my cars.

Aaron Hicks

What was your first vehicle and why did you buy it?

I bought my XR3i first, nearly three years ago. Reminded me of my school years and how new cars seemed a rarity at the time.

What is your dream vehicle and why?

I’d love an Escort RS Cosworth, quite pricey now though, so might need a Lottery win

Escort XR3i Cabriolet, in all its glory

Would you ever go electric and why?

Not quite sure on that one. The infrastructure is quite poor for it at the moment.

What do you think a car says about its driver?

They can be fashion statements. In my case they’re probably screaming mid-life crisis.

The Ford Granada Scorpio in Weardale

What’s your favourite road to drive on and why?

I love taking the cars for a steady drive through Weardale, and around the Hill End area. Great location for taking photos of my pride and joy.