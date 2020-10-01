A FURTHER 524 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the North East and North Yorkshire.
NHS England said a further 59 people had died in the last 24 hours in hospitals in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths within a hospital to 30,049.
Patients were aged between 47 and 99 and all had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between September 23 and September 28.
As of yesterday, there had been a further 6,914 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 460,178.
In the North East and North Yorkshire, the breakdown is as follows:
County Durham: 4,880 was 4,807, an increase of 73; Darlington: 847 was 832, an increase of 15; Gateshead: 2,259 was 2,220 an increase of 39; Hartlepool: 989 was 970, an increase of 19.
Middlesbrough: 1,509 was 1,502, an increase of 7; Newcastle: 3,506 was 3,439, an increase of 67; North Tyneside: 1,690 was 1,679, an increase of 11; North Yorkshire: 3,822 was 3,766, an increase of 56.
In Northumberland: 2,653 was 2,639, an increase of 14; Redcar and Cleveland: 985 was 981, an increase of 4; South Tyneside: 1,918 was 1,887, an increase of 31. Stockton-on-Tees: 1,493 was 1,458, an increase of 35; Sunderland: 3,324 was 3,196, an increase of 128; York: 1,334 was 1,309, increase of 25.