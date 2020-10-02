A DRUNKEN burglar who broke into a primary school before walking to a police station and asking for a lift home has appeared at court.

Jack Riddell and his co-accused (who cannot be named for legal reasons) made so much noise breaking into Dean Bank Primary School, in Ferryhill, that they alerted the school caretaker, who in turn alerted the police.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard that 18-year-old Riddell and two youths were caught on CCTV forcing their way into a shed and smashing a window.

Rachel Stapleton, prosecuting, said: "The CCTV footage shows the defendant and two males entering the school grounds before forcing their way into a locked shed and kicking out a window before entering the school via the broken window.

"No items were stolen from within the building but the window was damaged."

Riddell pleaded guilty to one count of burglary with intent to steal on November 7 last year.

Stephen Andrews, mitigating, said unsophisticated was an understatement for his client's level of criminality.

He added: "For me to use the word unsophisticated would not do it justice, because what Jack tells me is that he had been doing some work and during the course of the day they decided to go to the pub.

"He tells me he was extremely drunk, and this young man must have been extremely drunk because of how he came to be apprehended by police.

"The three men, who you have heard were very noisy during the break-in, attracted the attention of the school caretaker, who has checked the CCTV footage and taken it straight to the police.

"When he walked into the station who was there? Jack Riddell and [co-accused youth] both already in the police station - who were that drunk that they had forgotten that they had just taken part in a burglary.

"They called in to see their friendly neighbourhood police officer to ask for a lift home."

Mr Andrews said Riddell was thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour and no longer associates with the co-accused.

Adding: "He has not committed any other offences since this incident almost a year ago now. He is very remorseful for his actions, though his recollection is limited."

Riddell, of Sledmore Drive, Spennymoor, was given a 12 month community order with a requirement to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £85 towards court costs and £90 victim surcharge.