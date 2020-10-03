BUSINESSES in rural towns and villages have been reacting to the news of investment into a dale's tourist attraction.

News broke on September 16, that Durham County Council's (DCC) Cabinet had agreed to invest in the Weardale Railway, to the tune of £2.1m.

The money is being spent on updating and repairing bridges along the route from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope and beyond.

It is hoped that, following the investment - which match funds the investment made by The Auckland Project - passenger service will return and Weardale will once again be linked to Darlington.

Something which would allow for an increase of tourist numbers to around 160,000 per year.

Local businesses, of all sizes, from pubs to bakeries welcome the investment as a positive piece of news for Weardale amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owain Gardner, owner of Gardner's Sourdough Bakery Ltd based in Wolsingham, said: "Weardale has long been crying out for investment, and the fact that Jonathan Ruffer has invested in The Weardale Railway is particularly welcome.

“Firstly, it places the railway on a sound financial footing, while at the same time as showing that we can give effect to the amazing work that volunteers put in to its previous iteration.

“Secondly, small and medium enterprises like mine need to know that our businesses have a future beyond the end of Covid-19. I welcome the investment from DCC with open arms, as I can now begin to plan for a sustainable future."

Gardner's ultimate goal is to turn his business into a local food co-operative for Weardale, meaning he can source most, if not all, of his produce from within Weardale itself; from flour to meats and dairy.

Amanda Louise, licensee of the Bay Horse in Wolsingham, said: “I welcome the DCC investment in the Weardale Railway, it gives us something to look forward to beyond Covid-19.

"It makes it easier for us in the pub trade to appeal to those tourists who want to be able to travel to visit the dale in an environmental and sustainable way.

"I look forward to the investment in the dale, the potential for growth after Covid-19 and equally look forward to welcoming all tourists to the Bay Horse.”