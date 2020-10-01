DOZENS of people have taken part in a three-day programme of public consultation events around a proposed new residential development
Family-owned employer Banks Property is drawing up plans for up to 100 family homes on a 5.5 hectare site to the north of the A67 Darlington Road, around a mile to the north east of Barnard Castle town centre.
In order to share information about the proposals, gather feedback and answer residents’ questions, the County Durham-headquartered firm organised a socially-distant outside exhibition at the TCR Hub in Barnard Castle, while its project team also led two interactive online ‘webinars’ about its plans.
Chris Kelsey, communications manager at The Banks Group, says: “Given the difficulties of staging public consultation activities in the current climate, we’re very pleased the number of local people who participated over the three-day programme of events and very grateful to all those who have engaged with us on this project.”