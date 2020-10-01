A HOUSING association has started works on site to build new rental homes in Ferryhill, County Durham.

Livin will build 60 semi-detached and terraced properties made up of 15 two bedroom bungalows, 24 two bedroom houses,15 three bedroom houses and six four bedroom houses.

The new homes will be located south of the town on land adjacent to the A167 and will be delivered in partnership with Partner Construction.

They should be available to rent from June 2022.

Andrew Kitchen, head of development said “We are pleased to have been able to resume work on site following recent restrictions. We are hopeful this does not alter the delivery time significantly for completion of homes. Groundworks are now well advanced and good progress is being made”.

Phil Hunter, commercial director at Partner Construction, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Livin to construct these much needed new homes in Ferryhill. The homes will provide a variety of properties to support housing demand and boost the local community and I look forward to seeing this project progress.”

The provider has also received planning permission to build new homes in Sedgefield.

Livin said there is high demand in Sedgefield for much needed starter and family homes available to rent at affordable levels.

It will build 71 two, three, and four-bedroom homes on the former Turners garage site at Salters Lane.

The homes will be delivered in partnership with Hardwick Homes Ltd and should be available to rent from March 2021.