A FAMILY has been left distraught after their two-year-old pet husky went missing last Monday.

Iasmina Ionescu, 19, saved up with her mum to get her beloved husky Ice, and brought the dog home to Ramshaw Village in County Durham when she was only an eight-week pup.

The family fears Ice may have been taken by somebody to sell for profit or other purposes, and are now offering a reward for her return, appealing in the areas of Evenwood, West Auckland and Bishop Auckland with hopes that somebody will come forward with information.

They described the pooch as very shy and timid around strangers and unlikely to approach humans, although friendly towards other dogs.

The teenager, who studies journalism in Leeds, said that Ice is like a best friend to her.

The first-year student said: "We do worry she may have been taken, because the chances of her going up to people are really low - she would never approach men.

"I love her so much, I call her baby wolf because she's like a baby to me.

"She gets so excited when I come home from uni, she just cries as soon as she sees me.

The husky’s distinctive features are circled in the posters

"She's the love of my life - she literally is my best friend.

"We really want to have her home, and we'll reward whoever returns her home to us."

The teens mum Ana Mehera has been searching tirelessly to find information on the dog’s whereabouts.

The 46-year-old said: “We live in the Ramshaw area which is obviously a really rural area surrounded by a lot of fields and farmers.

“We checked CCTV and saw her dig under the fence last Monday, but it’s so unusual that nobody has seen her.

“We rang everyone, from the police to dog wardens, and we spread posters everywhere, but there has been no sign of her."

The husky is a white and grey bitch with a distinctive white tip tail that also has a ginger undertone.

Ice is slim with short hair, blue eyes and has pink patches around the nose area.

When the dog went missing, she was not wearing a collar, although is micro chipped.

To help with the search or to give information, visit Ice Missing Bishop Auckland on Facebook, or call Iasmina Ionescu on 07824555493.