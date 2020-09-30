A CRICKET club has closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
Sedgefield Cricket Club said it has been made aware that a member of the club has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a social media post the club said: "The member was last in the club on Saturday 26th September.
"Following advice from County Durham Public Health Team SCC have contacted the two people who were in close contact with the member who are now self-isolating.
"The Public Health Team are satisfied that the clubhouse has all the necessary processes in place in line with the government guidance. However, as a precaution we are not opening the clubhouse tonight whilst we undertake a further clean of the facility in line with advice from the Public Health Team.
"We have been advised that if people do show symptoms of the coronavirus they should follow the government guidance gov.uk/coronavirus.
"The cricket club will be open as usual on Friday 2nd October at 5.30pm
"Many thanks for your ongoing support during these very challenging times."