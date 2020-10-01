A COMMUNITY venue has been refurbished so it can serve residents by hosting more sports and leisure activities.

Coundon and Leeholme Community Centre, near Bishop Auckland, has been fully renovated in a four year programme of work.

Durham County Council helped put the finishing touches to the building.

The council’s Bishop Auckland and Shildon Area Action Partnership (AAP) administrated a contribution of £1,500 from local ward representative Cllr Charlie Kay’s neighbourhood budget, to redecorate the centre’s main hall for the first time in more than ten years.

The Coundon and Leeholme Community Association combined this with £640 of its own funding to pay for the work, which was carried out by a local firm.

Decorating the hall was the last stage of a four-year refurbishment project, which included removing asbestos tiles, and installing new flooring and a new kitchen, as well as updated toilet facilities, a new sound system, and replacement curtains for its stage and windows.

A hundred new chairs were purchased, and exterior paintwork and woodwork have also been overhauled.

Work on the hall, which was recently replicated at Beamish Museum as part of the attraction’s Remaking Beamish project, was delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The improved facilities reopened for limited use, in line with the latest Government guidance.

The revamp has made the building more attractive to potential hirers, with several new users planning to use the hall regularly.

Pat Clarey, secretary of Coundon and Leeholme Community Association, said: “When the building was transferred into our care, we inherited the responsibility for its upkeep and maintenance.

"The AAP has helped us every step of the way with funding towards the refurbishment and our community now has a venue to be proud of.”

Andrew Walker, Bishop Auckland and Shildon AAP coordinator, said the upgrade was 'amazing' and helping to develop community activity.