A FAMILY have spoken of their sadness at the death of their Labrador Roxy, who captured the imagination of a community when she went missing at a popular Teesdale a month ago.
Roxy, who disappeared on an outing to Low Force, was found washed up from the River Tees, between Mickleton and Eggleston, on Monday.
Shepherds, walkers, gamekeepers, landlords, farmers and even kayakers had helped scour the river banks for Roxy.
Sam Ford, who lives near Richmond, said: “Sadly it is not the outcome we had hoped for, but at least we found her and know what happened to her.
"When a fisherman rang to say he had found a dog with a red collar, we knew straight away it was Roxy.
"We brought her home and buried her in our field. She was such a loss. We honestly can’t thank everyone enough for their support and help."