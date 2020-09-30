A CARER stole money from vulnerable elderly residents, some suffering various forms of dementia, and several who were not on her list of clients.

Donna Lithgow regularly took small amounts of money from purses and envelopes of the victims to help her meet her drug debts.

Durham Crown Court heard she had a cocaine habit and accrued debts she was desperate to meet.

Although she only had keys to the homes of her clients, she used her knowledge of the system to gain access to the properties of others usually visited by colleagues.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said Lithgow had, “no reason to be there,” in several cases and “deliberately targeted” the victims because of their vulnerability.

The court was told she was employed by Dales Care in March last year but was suspended by December after concerned relatives of one victim mounted CCTV and found her acting suspiciously in their loved one’s home.

Mr Sabiston said she was asked to attend a fact-finding meeting as part of the disciplinary process, but left part-way through and was dismissed on January 2.

Despite no longer working for Dales Care, she made another unauthorised visit to one home on January 20.

A victim statement from the sister of one victim, who died in April, spoke of the anguish of her sibling in her latter days, worried about her finances.

She also said her sister had to be fobbed off that the woman responsible was in jail as she was worried she may return to plunder more money.

Mr Sabiston said the victims were collectively left out of pocket by £2,295.

Lithgow admitted taking the money and accepted in many cases she should not have been in the homes.

Asked about money taken from one victim she replied: “If it’s been there, I’ve probably taken it.”

The defendant, 38, of Newton Cap Bank, Bishop Auckland, admitted three counts of burglary and two of theft.

Amrit Jandoo, for Lithgow, presented two references to the court, one of which was questioned by Judge Ray Singh, as it spoke of the defendant’s “high moral standards”.

Mr Jandoo said she worked for nine years in a previous care home job, in a supervisory role.

But he said the offences arose from circumstances in her life, last year.

“She had a cocaine habit and debts, and these offences don’t reflect how she behaved in previous circumstances and in that past role.

“It was truly wicked, going to the top of the definition of breach of trust.”

Mr Jandoo said Lithgow will not be able to work ever again in the care sector, but she has applied to a charity to perform unpaid work for a worthy cause.

He added that she would hope to one day be able to repay the money she took.

Judge Ray Singh said he wanted a few days to reflect on what sentence to pass, but he remanded Lithgow in custody, in the meantime, until Friday.