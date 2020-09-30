MORE than 30 community groups across County Durham have benefitted from a supermarket's Covid-19 Community Fund since the start of lockdown, with a total of £15,000 put towards local causes over the past six months.
Through its Bags of Help initiative, and as part of the retailer's emergency response in supporting local communities, Tesco provided a single payment of £500 to organisations which support vulnerable groups. This included support for organisations which experienced increased demand or disruption to services as a result of lockdown, or to fund new community services.
Although the £500 funding has come to an end, the supermarket is now announcing a further extension to its Bags of Help initiative over the next two months, which will see it give away £1,000 grants to support youth groups across the region.
The process is managed through Tesco's partner charity Groundwork’s website. Any groups that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply at: tescobagsofhelp.org.uk.