GLASS screens to protect workers from coronavirus have been given a decorative makeover by a North East artist for a social enterprise.
Sunderland University PhD student, Rachel Welford was commissioned by Jack Drum Arts to create Covid screens between staff members’ desks. The intention is to reduce the impression of there being a medical intervention and instead become a beautiful addition to their office, to lower any anxiety.
Mrs Welford, who is renowned for her glass artwork that responds to the nature of a space, designed acrylic screens which feature silhouetted foliage that catches the light and mingles with the view of the trees outside their office windows.
Staff at Jack Drum Arts, which provides cultural opportunities, from theatre, dance, and outdoor events are delighted with the results.
The company has been coming up with innovative ways to help the local community through arts activities since the impact of Covid-19 and has also been aware of how difficult the situation is for artists financially, committing to continuing or creating as many paid opportunities for this community as possible.
Once her PhD is complete, Mrs Welford intends to begin working on commissions, looking towards business development and planning support through the Enterprise Place, based at the University of Sunderland's City Campus.