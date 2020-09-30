AN RAF veteran has raised over £700 for a national military charity's fundraising challenge to mark 80 years since the end of the Battle of Britain.
Phil Chinery carried his branch standard around 80 laps of the Crook marketplace car park to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) - the charity that supports the wellbeing of RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families.
Mr Chinery who is standard bearer for the Crook and district branch of the RAFA, and former member of the Royal Observer Corps, undertook his event last Saturday, September 19 as part of the RAFA's national Challenge 80 appeal. It took him four hours to complete and thankfully resulted in only one blister.
He was overwhelmed with the support he received from the people of Crook.
Mr Chinery said: "I knew it would be a tough challenge but I paced myself so as not to run out of steam. The support I received from local businesses and passers-by on the day was outstanding and truly humbled me. When I first thought of this event, I only wanted to raise £80 so now to be well over £700 has left me speechless."
He was joining individuals and groups across the U.K. doing their own unique challenges to each clock-up at least £80 worth of sponsorship. The money is for the RAFA charity in the weeks around Battle of Britain Day, commemorated annually on September 15.