THREE people in Trimdon Station were celebrating over the weekend after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Thornley Road neighbours netted the windfall when TS29 6DA was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday, September 26.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a fantastic start to the weekend for the players in Trimdon Station! Very happy for them, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted on behalf of Canal & River Trust which has received more than £10 million in funding thanks to players.
It cares and brings life to over 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England and Wales. It believes waterways have the power to make a difference to people's lives and that spending time by water can make us all healthier and happier.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.
