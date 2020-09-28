POLICE are requesting for information following a burglary that occurred at some point between Thursday, September 24. and Sunday, September 27, on Northumberland Avenue Willington.
It is believed the suspect caused damage to the rear kitchen door in order to gain entry to the property. Once inside, the suspect stole two TV’s and two ornaments.
The property was not occupied at the time of the incident.
Should anybody have any information in relation to this incident or any CCTV, contact Crook police on 101, quoting reference number DHM-27092020-0461 and ask to speak with PC 2804 Coates.