News Police looking for Sean Scotter after he failed to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates By Gavin Engelbrecht gavinengelecho Chief Reporter (Stanley) Sean Scotter is wanted POLICE are looking for Sean Scotter after he failed to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court in relation to theft offences. The 31-year-old has links to the Carville area of Durham. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact contact Durham Police on 101.