POLICE have seized another quad bike after being driven recklessly on the main road through a busy town.
On Saturday, September 26, PCSO’s from Crook Police that cover Willington observed a pit bike and quad bike both with passengers riding in the direction of Low Willington.
After seeing the officers, they both recklessly and without checking blind spots pulled out onto the A690 and sped off into the housing estate off Manor Road.
Officers managed to catch the rider and passenger of the blue quad and, subsequently, the quad was seized under Operation Endurance leaving the owner with 14 days to pay £150 or the quad will be crushed.
Crook Police would like to remind parents of the dangers of reckless driving, not only to the safety of road users and pedestrians but also to their own children.