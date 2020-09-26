POLICE and forensic officers are currently at an incident near Morrison's in Bishop Auckland.
A tent has been put up near the bottom car park, close to the British Heart Foundation furniture store.
Police were seen taping off the car park and Crime Scene Investigation officers were on scene.
A woman who lives nearby called police after finding a person who she could tell was in need of help as she went to work at just after 5am this morning.
She was alerted by a dog barking.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "The dog barked at me and I realised someone had collapsed. It was a bit of a shock."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment