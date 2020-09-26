THERE has been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bishop Auckland College.
On a Facebook post the college, based in Woodhouse Lane, said: "Unfortunately we can confirm that there has been two confirmed cases of coronavirus within the college. The cases are unrelated and occurred in different areas of the college.
"We have taken advice from Public Health England and the appropriate measures have been taken. We continue to strictly enforce all safety measures, including 2m social distancing, one way systems and the compulsory wearing of masks to keep staff and students safe."
On the College's website it says: "We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. This update is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support students.
"Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.
"The small number of students who have been in close contact with the two individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have received a letter asking them to stay at home for 14 days. The college remains open and students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well."
The college has posted safety advice here: https://buff.ly/2HAqXdj