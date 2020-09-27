A HUNGRY burglar, perverts and men armed with weapons were among those to face justice at Teesside Crown Court.

A DOZY burglar who was caught after leaving a half-eaten biscuit at the scene will be tasting porridge for 12 months.

Michael Metcalfe stole more than £4,000 worth of goods, including a valuable Hasselblad camera, when he ransacked a 85-year-old man's home.

But the 33-year-old's decision to drop the biscuit led police to his door when his DNA was recovered from his saliva on the snack.

Metcalfe, of West View Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the burglary on June 15 this year.

A PAIR of crooks who went on a late night burglary spree have seen their prison sentences extended.

Arthur O'Leary and Michael Stokes targeted four homes in rural County Durham and Cumbria in the early hours of the morning.

Durham Crown Court, sitting in Middlesbrough, heard the pair were jailed for three years for the burglary of a house in Melmerby, Cumbria, when they appeared at Carlisle Crown Court in March.

Stokes and O’Leary forced entry to a house before stealing jewellery, watches, cash and clothing.

Arthur O'Leary

The pair forced entry to the properties before ransacking them and stealing jewellery, cash and cosmetics.

O'Leary, 35, of no fixed abode, and 29-year-old Stokes, of Westmorland Rise, Appleby, Cumbria, pleaded guilty to the burglaries.

Michael Stokes

Judge Ray Singh passed a four month sentence to run consecutive with the three years' in custody the pair were sentenced to Carlisle Crown Court.

The judge condemned the pair for putting the victim through misery when she realised her son's ring had been stolen. He added: "You have committed offences in Cumbria and Durham on the same night, these were not offences committed on the spur of the moment."

A DRUG addled would-be burglar’s ‘audacious’ attempt to raid a pawnbroker’s shop has been jailed after leaving two workers terrified as he launched a determined effort to smash a window with a hammer.

Leigh Jaffray battered the security window at least 25 times as he attempted to get his hands on watches and jewellery on display in a Ramsdens shop.

Leigh Jaffray

The 46-year-old and an unidentified accomplice slipped into the shop when another customer was leaving the secured premises on Eston High Street.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Jaffray left empty handed after failing to smash his way through the reinforced window when the pair targeted the shop at around lunchtime on December 7 last year.

Jaffray, of Cargo Fleet Lane, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary ahead of a potential trial.

A CONVICTED rapist found himself back in court after going missing off the police radar for more than two months.

Thomas Kirwan failed to notify the relevant authorities that he had moved address in March this year.

Police only became aware of the situation when they called at his previous address as part of their regular checks on the 40-year-old.

Teesside Crown Court heard how he had been living between both of his parents house since he split up with his partner but failed to notify the police.

Kirwan, of Ayton Drive, Redcar, admitted failing to comply with the notification requirements which were imposed following his release from custody.

Judge Howard Crowson sentenced Kirwan to a 12-month community order.

He said: "The whole point of a sexual offences prevention order is so that the police are able to manage your risk but they can't do that if they don't know where you are living."

A TEENAGER who armed himself with a machete after a drive-by shooting at his parents' home has been jailed following a violent confrontation involving at least eight men.

Heavily-convicted Shaun Hope was one of a group of men who clashed in broad daylight in Stockton town centre in July.

The machete Shaun Hope was carrying

The 19-year-old was caught on CCTV brandishing an 18-inch machete during the confrontation after a gang of four men got out of an Audi and approached Hope and his friends.

Shaun Hope

Teesside Crown Court heard Hope swung the machete at the head and body of one of the men before retreating.

Hope, of Bridge Road, Stockton, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and affray following the incident on July 21 this year near Trinity Gardens.

He was sent to a young offenders' institute for 20 months.

The judge, Recorder Jonathan Sandiford, said: "When you are talking about a drive-by shooting at his parents' house, generally speaking people don't have their house shot at for no reason – I know that can happen – generally it is people who are involved in criminality."