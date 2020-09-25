A COMMUNITY is celebrating having secured a cash grant to buy much-needed CCTV.
Ferryhill Town Council has been awarded a grant of £1,667 to enable a CCTV system to be installed at the King George V Playing Field, known locally as the Broom Rec.
The security system installed by company, Super Surveillance, will assist the council in monitoring incidents of antisocial behaviour on site, which has been problematic in recent times.
A spokesperson for the town council said it would like to thank Councillor Peter Atkinson for contributing the funds for this project from his Neighbourhood Budget Allocation, via the 4Together Partnership.
Cllr Atkinson said “Following a number of incidents at the King Georg V Playing Field I was only too happy to help out and support this project, which will provide a much needed security system, to help tackle problems associated with crime and antisocial behaviour.”
Town mayor, Councillor Joe Makepeace said “Ensuring that our recreation facilities are kept secure is of paramount importance. This project will help enormously by providing a state of the art CCTV System. I would like to thank Councillor Atkinson and the 4 Together Partnership for contributing the funds required to bring the project to fruition.”