AN MP has called for school repairs to happen “as soon as possible” following fears its temporary closure will see it shut permanently.

During Business Questions last week, Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison raised the closure of Greenfield Community College’s Sunnydale site in Shildon.

The school has been closed since December so that drainage work could be carried out.

Parents at the school raised concerns that the temporary closure could turn permanent and have been campaigning and had previously obtained 247 signatures on a 38 Degrees petition.

Labour town councillor Samantha Townsend said: “I would be pleased to welcome the Secretary of State for Education, at his earliest opportunity, to Shildon to meet with parents and our young people. Our children deserve excellent local secondary education provision, and the same opportunities as any other child. I note that the Prime Minister had announced a £1 billion school building program and I had quite hoped that some of that money might come to Shildon to fulfil the Government’s promise of ‘levelling up the north’.”

In her question Ms Davison told the acting leader, “We want to see these repairs competed as soon as possible.”

She then asked him to encourage the Secretary of State for Education to meet with her to discuss education in Shildon and across her constituency.

Responding the Minister said: “My hon. Friend is absolutely right to highlight the importance of young people being back in school, where they belong, being taught by teachers and being with their friends. I understand that Durham County Council is responsible for the college’s buildings and that pupils are being supported to attend a site at Newton Aycliffe. I will certainly make sure that I speak to the Minister responsible and try to seek a meeting for my hon. Friend.”

Richard Crane, Durham County Council’s head of education and skills, said: “Greenfield Community Colleges continues to operate fully on a single site basis following the temporary closure of the Sunnydale site. We are currently considering options for future secondary provision for pupils in the area and would welcome a discussion with Government about potential funding streams.”