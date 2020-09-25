THE travel operator TUI has confirmed it will not reopen its Bishop Auckland store as others across the North-East remain closed.
The store, which is on Newgate Street, closed following the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year but did not reopen.
In an email to customers this week, TUI said that the store had now closed and advised of the nearest locations.
Earlier this year, TUI said it was shutting 166 branches across the UK following the impact of Covid-19 on the travel industry.
At the time, the holiday operator warned 900 jobs would be affected by the major restructure.
But confirming the store closure, a spokesperson for TUI told The Echo: "We can confirm that we’ve made the very difficult decision to permanently close the TUI retail store in Bishop Auckland.
"We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support and our amazing retail advisors for all their hard work."
The spokesperson did not confirm the locations of permanent closures in the region at time of publication.
According to the website, stores right across County Durham and Teesside remain closed with some stating they are now 'permanently closed.'
TUI stores in Chester-le-Street, Peterlee, Consett and Middlesbrough are currently showing as closed.
Meanwhile stores in Newton Aycliffe, South Shields, Sunderland, Stockton, Billingham and Yarm say they are permanently closed.