A NUMBER of pubs and a café in Shildon have temporarily closed following reports of customers testing positive for Covid 19.

The Red Lion and The Corner Cafe, both on Church Street, and Old Shildon Club, on Main Street, are both closed after cases were confirmed.

It is understood NHS Track and Trace will contact those people who will need to get tested or to self isolate.

Staff at The Red Lion are being tested or awaiting the results, in the meantime the pub remains closed.

A message on the pub’s Facebook page said: ”Everyone who’s messaging wondering what to do - we are not allowed to contact you directly, Track and Trace will be in contact if they think you need to self-isolate or get tested.

“Thank you for being patient but I have to shut my pub for the safety of my staff first, which are all in process of getting tested.

“Please await more info from me and the health organisation.”

An official at Old Shildon Club said two people who had been in the premises had tested positive for the virus and asked customers to be patient while the venue underwent a deep clean.

In a Facebook post yesterday, they said: “This does not mean the club has the virus.

“We are closing now for two days to go ahead with a deep clean for your and our safety.”

The Three Tuns, on Association Street, was shut yesterday so a deep clean of the premises could be done.

It has reopened this morning.

Landlady Heather Drennan said: “We understand there have been quite a few cases in the town so decided to close while we did a thorough deep clean.

“We were cleaning all day Wednesday and again this morning.

“There was no specific concern about anyone here but we felt it was the safest thing to do.

“We’re open now and are going to take it from there.”

The Corner Café, on Church Street, has also closed for ‘a couple of days’ after a positive test was reported by someone who visited the café.

The proprietor has said a deep clean is being carried out before a decision is made when to reopen, and customers who left their details in a Track and Trace book are being informed.