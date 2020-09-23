OWNERS of a community pub have announced it is closing due to the impact of the coronavirus on the business.

Restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic have taken their toll on The Black Bull, Wolsingham.

The pub, which offers overnight accommodation and has a restaurant serving homemade food is popular with families, dog walkers, hikers, cyclists and bikers.

It is expected to close on October 31, and comes amid an uncertain time for the hospitality sector.

The Government announced on Tuesday that a 10pm curfew could be in place six months, and pubs would have to offer table service for customers.

In a message posted in the Camra Durham Facebook group a spokesman for the pub said: “Well it has been a strange few months and it has taken its toll on the hospitality sector.

“With this in mind we have had to make a difficult business decision.

“With the impact Covid-19 has had and will still have on the business we have no option but to close the Black Bull.

“As of 31st October 2020 the Black Bull Wolsingham will close its doors.

“We will continue to operate as normal as we can till then, providing you all with good quality food and drinks.

“It has been a great 15 months operating a pub that has such history.

“We are sorry that we can’t keep the pub open. However we hope you will all visit at least 1 last time before the doors are shut for good

“We would like to wish all the pubs in wolsingham and the dale the best of luck.”